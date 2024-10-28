MDA Auctions 16 Commercial Plots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) auctioned 16 commercial plots in a successful auction held on Monday.
In an effort to increase income of the department, the MDA administration conducted auction of commercial plots in various housing schemes.
A total of 16 commercial plots were sold, including 13 plots in Fatima Jinnah Town and three plots in the New Shah Shams Housing Scheme. The auction was expected to generate approximately Rs. 86.5 million in revenue.
The event attracted a large number of enthusiastic bidders and the entire auction process was conducted transparently under the supervision of the Auction Committee. The highest bidders were declared successful, while the final approval of the auction results will be granted by the competent authority, MDA official sources said.
