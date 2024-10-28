Open Menu

MDA Auctions 16 Commercial Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM

MDA auctions 16 commercial plots

Multan Development Authority (MDA) auctioned 16 commercial plots in a successful auction held on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) auctioned 16 commercial plots in a successful auction held on Monday.

In an effort to increase income of the department, the MDA administration conducted auction of commercial plots in various housing schemes.

A total of 16 commercial plots were sold, including 13 plots in Fatima Jinnah Town and three plots in the New Shah Shams Housing Scheme. The auction was expected to generate approximately Rs. 86.5 million in revenue.

The event attracted a large number of enthusiastic bidders and the entire auction process was conducted transparently under the supervision of the Auction Committee. The highest bidders were declared successful, while the final approval of the auction results will be granted by the competent authority, MDA official sources said.

Related Topics

Multan Fatima Jinnah Event Million Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

2 minutes ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

2 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed election ..

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

19 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

19 minutes ago
EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

24 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

24 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

24 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

2 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan