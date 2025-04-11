MDA begins survey of speed-breakers on commissioner’s orders to lessen accidents risk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has started surveying city roads under its jurisdiction on the orders of commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan to lessen the accidents risks.

MDA spokesman Javed Bukhari, quoting executive engineer Rana Waseem, told APP that MDA had begun the survey from Thursday, Apr 10, and would conclude the process within a week. MDA will submit report soon after completing the survey, the spokesman added.

In response to rising public complaints on unnecessary speed-breakers and resultant traffic problems including accidents, commissioner Khan had ordered MDA to conduct a comprehensive survey of all speed breakers across the city.

Commissioner had emphasized the need to thoroughly review the location, structure, and effectiveness of speed breakers to prevent unnecessary inconvenience to the public, according to an official release.

He instructed MDA officials to immediately mark all unnoticeable speed breakers with reflective paint to ensure their visibility at night. Additionally, he had ordered the installation of "cat eyes" around speed breakers on all major roads to alert drivers in time and help prevent accidents.

He had further directed that new speed breakers be constructed where necessary, while redundant ones be removed once the survey report finds these as such. He clarified that these instructions were not limited to Multan city but will be uniformly implemented across the entire division.