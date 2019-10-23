UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA Can Avail Services From NADRA For Preserving Record

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

MDA can avail services from NADRA for preserving record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Development Authority (MDA) Additional Director General (ADG) Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Tuesday said that with help of National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA), the authority estate management department could preserve record and get its IT issues resolved.

He expressed these views during a meeting of a two-member team which called on him at his office here.

He stated that it would be very helpful for preservation of the record.

During the meeting, NADRA team was briefed about the whole procedure of transferring plot and all other related issues including inheritance problems, frauds in transferring etc.

The authority officials informed that they had launched a software for making a smart card which includes complete information of a family.

In case, the card was lost, the record will be available with NADRA and it would be available with MDA too. Directors of all departments of MDA were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Family All

Recent Stories

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

25 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

25 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

27 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.