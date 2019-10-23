MDA can avail services from NADRA for preserving record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Development Authority (MDA) Additional Director General (ADG) Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Tuesday said that with help of National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA), the authority estate management department could preserve record and get its IT issues resolved.

He expressed these views during a meeting of a two-member team which called on him at his office here.

He stated that it would be very helpful for preservation of the record.

During the meeting, NADRA team was briefed about the whole procedure of transferring plot and all other related issues including inheritance problems, frauds in transferring etc.

The authority officials informed that they had launched a software for making a smart card which includes complete information of a family.

In case, the card was lost, the record will be available with NADRA and it would be available with MDA too. Directors of all departments of MDA were present in the meeting.