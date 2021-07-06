MDA conducts action against encroachments

The Enforcement Unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday has cleared encroachments from main and service areas of Bosan Road Chungi no 6 to Sadian Wala bypass including removals of push carts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Enforcement Unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday has cleared encroachments from main and service areas of Bosan Road Chungi no 6 to Sadian Wala bypass including removals of push carts.

Upon the public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the joint team of Enforcement Unit of MDA and special squad of traffic police led by Deputy Director Afaq Bhatti initiated action against encroachments in the area and removed illegal and unauthorized installations, said a news release issued here.