UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA Conducts Action Against Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

MDA conducts action against encroachments

The Enforcement Unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday has cleared encroachments from main and service areas of Bosan Road Chungi no 6 to Sadian Wala bypass including removals of push carts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Enforcement Unit of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday has cleared encroachments from main and service areas of Bosan Road Chungi no 6 to Sadian Wala bypass including removals of push carts.

Upon the public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the joint team of Enforcement Unit of MDA and special squad of traffic police led by Deputy Director Afaq Bhatti initiated action against encroachments in the area and removed illegal and unauthorized installations, said a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in annual Dragon Group meeting

4 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s position as a Gl ..

15 minutes ago

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reach ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Rescuers to Remain on Building Collapse Si ..

2 minutes ago

PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers ..

2 minutes ago

Local-focused social network Nextdoor to go public ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.