MDA Continues Anti-encroachment Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) conducted a crackdown on
encroachments in the city on Monday.
An enforcement team removed encroachments from Chungai Nunber 9, Shalimar Colony,
Northern Bypass, and surrounding ares.
According to the spokesman for the MDA, teams conducted raids on daily basis at different
bazaars, roads and markets.
He appealed people to cooperate with the MDA and discouraged elements involved in
spoiling beauty of the city.
