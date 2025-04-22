MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Team continued crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city on the special directives of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Team continued crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city on the special directives of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday.

The enforcement team sealed multiple properties involved in unauthorized construction activities. These include a commercial hall under construction near Nawan Shehar Canal at Vehari Chowk and multiple shops belonging on Vehari Road.

Additionally, a timber showroom operating in the same market was also sealed.

According to the spokesman, the MDA teams also conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment operation in key areas including the cricket Stadium route, Vehari Chowk, Chungi Kumharan, Qasuri Chowk, Double Phatak Chowk, and the sides of the flyover were cleared of all illegal roadside encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He added that encroachment operation will continue without any discrimination.