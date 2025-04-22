Open Menu

MDA Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM

MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Team continued crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city on the special directives of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforcement Team continued crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city on the special directives of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday.

The enforcement team sealed multiple properties involved in unauthorized construction activities. These include a commercial hall under construction near Nawan Shehar Canal at Vehari Chowk and multiple shops belonging on Vehari Road.

Additionally, a timber showroom operating in the same market was also sealed.

According to the spokesman, the MDA teams also conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment operation in key areas including the cricket Stadium route, Vehari Chowk, Chungi Kumharan, Qasuri Chowk, Double Phatak Chowk, and the sides of the flyover were cleared of all illegal roadside encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He added that encroachment operation will continue without any discrimination.

Recent Stories

PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally i ..

PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur

5 seconds ago
 Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan f ..

Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and regional cooperation

1 minute ago
 Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announ ..

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospi ..

1 minute ago
 WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP a ..

WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP activities

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to T ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye

1 minute ago
MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroach ..

MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swi ..

Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women

38 minutes ago
 LDA seals another 83 properties

LDA seals another 83 properties

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defe ..

Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping

38 minutes ago
 RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

38 minutes ago
 UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media

UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan