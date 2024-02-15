MDA Decides To Buy New Vehicles, Raise Tariff Of Wasa Commercial Connections
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The 94th meeting of Multan Development Authority (MDA's) governing body held here Thursday approved the procurement of new vehicles to bring about improvement in performance of field staff of the civic body and raise the tariff for commercial connections of Wasa.
The meeting also decided to embark on further proceedings in the light of a letter issued by the Provincial government regarding financial assistance to MDA.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Director General MDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, and engineer Muhammad Arfa representing the commissioner attended the meeting. House decided to designate DC as MDA chairman before the formal start of the meeting.
Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, Agha Riffat Khan from the finance department, Khalid Raza from the Housing Department, Muhammad Sajjad from the local government, Irfan Anjum from Planning and Development and all directors of MDA were present.
DG MDA briefed the meeting about agenda items, five of them related to MDA and two concerning Wasa.
The governing body decided to provide public utility plots in different MDA housing schemes to government departments, police, schools, hospitals and other public sectors at reserve price.
The meeting decided to form a five-member committee with authorization to decide the fate of additional areas other than demarcated plots in MDA's own housing societies.
The committee would comprise DG MDA as its chairman while directors of MDA's town planning, legal and engineering wings as its members.
MDA governing body also approved raising tariff for Wasa commercial connection and buy new vehicles.
APP/ifi
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi’s judicial remand9 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for the mega event of PSL: DC9 minutes ago
-
Government formation talks inches forward as PML(N), PPP committees conclude second round9 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-4319 minutes ago
-
Agri deptt focusing on cotton cultivation, production targets19 minutes ago
-
Notification regarding Aun Chaudhry's victory withdrawn: IHC told28 minutes ago
-
Training on leadership traits for BISP officers conducted28 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police initiates "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive29 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against NA-163 election results29 minutes ago
-
Sherry confirms nomination of Zardari for presidency29 minutes ago
-
Commission inaugurates HFH Catholic Church expansion39 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits D.I.Khan to review law & order situation1 hour ago