MDA Decides To Buy New Vehicles, Raise Tariff Of Wasa Commercial Connections

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The 94th meeting of Multan Development Authority (MDA's) governing body held here Thursday approved the procurement of new vehicles to bring about improvement in performance of field staff of the civic body and raise the tariff for commercial connections of Wasa.

The meeting also decided to embark on further proceedings in the light of a letter issued by the Provincial government regarding financial assistance to MDA.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Director General MDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, and engineer Muhammad Arfa representing the commissioner attended the meeting. House decided to designate DC as MDA chairman before the formal start of the meeting.

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, Agha Riffat Khan from the finance department, Khalid Raza from the Housing Department, Muhammad Sajjad from the local government, Irfan Anjum from Planning and Development and all directors of MDA were present.

DG MDA briefed the meeting about agenda items, five of them related to MDA and two concerning Wasa.

The governing body decided to provide public utility plots in different MDA housing schemes to government departments, police, schools, hospitals and other public sectors at reserve price.

The meeting decided to form a five-member committee with authorization to decide the fate of additional areas other than demarcated plots in MDA's own housing societies.

The committee would comprise DG MDA as its chairman while directors of MDA's town planning, legal and engineering wings as its members.

MDA governing body also approved raising tariff for Wasa commercial connection and buy new vehicles.

More Stories From Pakistan