MDA decides to regularize school buildings on non-commercial plots

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) decided to regularize all buildings of educational institutions being built on non-commercial residential plots Director General MDA, Kaiser Saleem announced big relief package for owners of private schools on non-commercial residential buildings for its regularization.

MDA will regularize the buildings of educational institutions under Punjab Development Authority Land Use Classification, Reclassification and Redevelopment Rules 2021, a spokesperson for MDA said.

Owners whose buildings have not been declared commercial by MDA may apply at E-Service Center, Matital Road for this purpose, he informed.

Details of the required documents can be obtained from the MDA Head Office or the MDA website while the authority is extending facility to the owners to pay the government dues in one lump sum or in installments.

There will also be a 5 pc discount on one-time payment of government dues, he said and added that the buildings of the owners who do not avail this facility will be sealed and strict legal action will be taken under sections 37(I) and 39 (I) of the Punjab Development Cities Act, 1976, he concluded.