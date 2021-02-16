MDA demolishes buildings for widening road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) razed to ground several buildings located on acquired area for widening of Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr Road here Tuesday.

A spokesperson for MDA said heavy machinery was used for the purpose.

He stated that the owners of rest of the buildings on the road have been served the two days' notice for dismantling the buildings themselves.

After expiry of the notice period, MDA will once again launch the operation if they failed to do so, he concluded.