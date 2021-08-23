UrduPoint.com

MDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions, Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

MDA demolishes illegal constructions, removes encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a crackdown against encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions from separate roads here on Monday.

Taking action on the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team in collaboration with city traffic police (CTP) under the supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti launched a crackdown at separate places of the city. The team removed encroachments from the roadside, demolished illegal parking point outside Chaseup plaza and various illegal constructions during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police imposed heavy fines on the passenger vans and other vehicles parked under the Chowk Kumharanwala flyover.

Speaking on the occasion, Afaaq Bhatti said that the crackdown against encroachers would continue without any discrimination adding that the illegal construction causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow would be demolished.

