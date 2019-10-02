MDA demolishes illegal land sub division office, boundary wall

MULTAN, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :An enforcement team of Multan Development Authority demolished the boundary wall of an illegal land sub division besides its office at Bahawalpur Road.

A spokesperson of MDA said that on identification of town planning department, the enforcement team took the action and demolished Muslim Town Sub division office at Bahawalpur road here on Tuesday.

The team also razed the constructions in initial stage as these were illegal and being built without passage of map from the authority, he informed.

Owner of Muslim Town sub division, Javed Sindhu was served notice, but he did not pay any attention to it and continued construction, the spokesperson said adding that the action was initiated on non compliance.