MDA Demolishes Various Illegal Constructions

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a crackdown against encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions here on Monday.

Taking action on the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team under the supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti launched a crackdown at Lodhi Colony and adjacent areas.

The team removed encroachments form the road and demolished various illegal constructions during the crackdown.

The team also took the encroachment material into custody and issued warning to various shopkeepers and citizens for removing their stalls from the roadside.

Speaking on the occasion, Afaaq Bhatti said that the crackdown against encroachers would continue without any discrimination adding that the illegal construction causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow would be demolished.

