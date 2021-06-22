UrduPoint.com
MDA DG Asks WASA To Be Ready For Monsoon, Its Impacts

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:26 PM

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General, Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Tuesday directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to be ready to deal with upcoming monsoon and its impacts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General, Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Tuesday directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to be ready to deal with upcoming monsoon and its impacts.

Addressing a meeting, he directed to set up a "control room" at MDA to resolve the problems faced by the public owing to the rainy season.

He asked the WASA officials to constitute a "quick response force" for dealing the sewage and other issues of the inhabitants round the clock.

Ali Abbas asked to display helpline phone numbers at the MDA and WASA offices besides uploading on official pages for the general public awareness.

MDA Additional Director General Muhammad Asghar, Director Engineering, Ghulam Nabi, Director Admin and Finance, Shakir Buzdar, WASA XEN, Abdul Salam and others attended the meeting.

