MDA DG directs to achieve targets within time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General, Zahid Ikram, directed all directorates to achieve the set targets within stipulated period and resolve the pending cases immediately.

Chairing a meeting of directors here on Wednesday, he instructed them to shift all the working online and take steps to dispose of the applications received to authority through portal.

He directed official concerned to arranged DPC for promotion of the employees and settle down pension and recovery cases within fixed time.

The meeting was attended by Director Finance and administration, Shakir Abbas, Director Town Planning, Aniza, Director Engineering, Rana Wasim, Director Urban Planning, Qasawar Abbas and others.