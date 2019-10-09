MDA DG for checking water wastage

MULTAN, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum has directed Water and Sanitation (WASA) officials to stop wastage of water as it is invaluable gift of Nature.

He was chairing a meeting of engineering, water supply and recovery departments of WASA here on Tuesday.

He ordered them to initiate legal proceedings against all those owners who waste water by sweeping of floors, washing of cars inside homes and by overflowing of electric motors.

He asked them to stop wastage of water in this way, adding that people should be extended maximum relief by adjusting water supply time table.

The DG said that the agency should be at people's disposal for the services.

Director Works Mushtaq Khan, Director Water Supply Abdul Salam and others attended the meeting.