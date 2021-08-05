UrduPoint.com

MDA DG For Geo Fencing Of City To Restore Beauty

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

MDA DG for geo fencing of city to restore beauty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly deputed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaiser Saleem, on Thursday said that unplanned commercial buildings defaced city for which geofencing would be carried out to restore its beauty.

Speaking at a maiden briefing by Town Planning department , he ordered to conduct a survey of all constructed buildings on roads under MDA control to identify illegal constructions.

He directed to divide town planning controlled roads into north and south zones for survey and database.

ADG Arif Zia will supervise south and Director Finance &Administration, Shakir Buzdar would look after north zones, The DG said and added that report of the survey should be submitted with him within 15 days.

A performa should be maintained having details of land, address etc with signs of relevant inspector for survey and geo tagging of the buildings.

He appointed Asst Direct GIS, Rizwan Mansha, for survey and database preparation.

Mr Kaiser also ordered for third party inspection of database and geotagging.

He asked for making summary for new recruitment to meet the shortage of staff.

ADG, Arif Zia, Director Town Planning, Zaka ur Rehman, Director Engineering, Ghulam Nabi, Director Adm&Finance Shakir Abbas, Director Urban Planning Khawaja Waqas and field staff attended the briefing.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

52 seconds ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

11 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special com ..

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 202 ..

15 minutes ago
 Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Munic ..

Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Municipality Director-General

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.