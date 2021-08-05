MDA DG for geo fencing of city to restore beauty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly deputed Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Kaiser Saleem, on Thursday said that unplanned commercial buildings defaced city for which geofencing would be carried out to restore its beauty.

Speaking at a maiden briefing by Town Planning department , he ordered to conduct a survey of all constructed buildings on roads under MDA control to identify illegal constructions.

He directed to divide town planning controlled roads into north and south zones for survey and database.

ADG Arif Zia will supervise south and Director Finance &Administration, Shakir Buzdar would look after north zones, The DG said and added that report of the survey should be submitted with him within 15 days.

A performa should be maintained having details of land, address etc with signs of relevant inspector for survey and geo tagging of the buildings.

He appointed Asst Direct GIS, Rizwan Mansha, for survey and database preparation.

Mr Kaiser also ordered for third party inspection of database and geotagging.

He asked for making summary for new recruitment to meet the shortage of staff.

ADG, Arif Zia, Director Town Planning, Zaka ur Rehman, Director Engineering, Ghulam Nabi, Director Adm&Finance Shakir Abbas, Director Urban Planning Khawaja Waqas and field staff attended the briefing.