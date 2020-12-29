UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA Erases 3-storey Under- Construction Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

MDA erases 3-storey under- construction building

Multan Development Authority on Tuesday erased a three-storey under construction building here for being carried out without required approval by the authority concerned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority on Tuesday erased a three-storey under construction building here for being carried out without required approval by the authority concerned.

Building Inspector, Saif ur Rehman informed that all construction material was took into custody and a show cause was also served on the plaza owner.

Further, he said that approval of any commercial unit to be compulsory in seven days, otherwise it would be deemed as punishable act.

He said there were zero-tolerance-order given out by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood against any of the unlawful construction across the division.

Related Topics

Multan All

Recent Stories

New variant of COVID-19 reaches Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches first flight to Athens ..

38 minutes ago

Belarus Can Start Localized Production of Russia's ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief Issues message of hope, healing for New Y ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish woman's tryst with olive oil to beat cance ..

3 minutes ago

LDA demolishes illegal structure in city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.