MDA erases 3-storey under- construction building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority on Tuesday erased a three-storey under construction building here for being carried out without required approval by the authority concerned.

Building Inspector, Saif ur Rehman informed that all construction material was took into custody and a show cause was also served on the plaza owner.

Further, he said that approval of any commercial unit to be compulsory in seven days, otherwise it would be deemed as punishable act.

He said there were zero-tolerance-order given out by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood against any of the unlawful construction across the division.