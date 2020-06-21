UrduPoint.com
MDA Establishes Separate Desk To Facilitate Construction Sector

Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:10 PM

MDA establishes separate desk to facilitate construction sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA), Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas on Sunday inaugurated separate desk to facilitate construction sector related customers at MDA.

The desk was established at one window cell MDA office for getting complete certificate of properties, approval of private housing colonies maps and land conversion.

The step was taken under the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan about construction industry and on Punjab government's directions.

According to time table, any citizen could get complete certificate of its property within a month from the department, 45 days for commercialization or conversion of domestic properties and 60 days limit fixed for approval of private housing colonies maps.

Speaking on this occasion, DG MDA said that initiative was taken for construction sector and directed staff to ensure implementation on time table to facilitate the masses.

He also ordered strict implementation on SOPs issued by the government regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

