MDA governing body proposes Rs. 4361m budget 2023-24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) proposed Rs 4361.887 million budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at MDA conference room here on Monday.

The governing body meeting, chaired by MDA Additional Director General Shakir Abbas Buzdar, proposed Rs 2292.851 million for non-development expenses, Rs 926.822 million for MDA development schemes, and Rs 1142.214 million for government funded schemes.

Finance department Lahore representative Mahr Malik Javed Iqbal, commissioner Multan representative engineer Arfa, HUD&PHE Lahore representative Arif Javed, retired MDA assistant director finance Muhammad Ramzan, deputy director finance Rana Ehsan Qadeer, director engineering Rana Waseem, director Urban planning Anayza Hira, deputy director MDA Ghulam Fareed, and accounts officials were present in the meeting.

The budget 2023-24 would be approved after in the next meeting of the MDA governing body.