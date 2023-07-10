Open Menu

MDA Governing Body Proposes Rs. 4361m Budget 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 11:08 PM

MDA governing body proposes Rs. 4361m budget 2023-24

Governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) proposed Rs 4361.887 million budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at MDA conference room here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Governing body of Multan Development Authority (MDA) proposed Rs 4361.887 million budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at MDA conference room here on Monday.

The governing body meeting, chaired by MDA Additional Director General Shakir Abbas Buzdar, proposed Rs 2292.851 million for non-development expenses, Rs 926.822 million for MDA development schemes, and Rs 1142.214 million for government funded schemes.

Finance department Lahore representative Mahr Malik Javed Iqbal, commissioner Multan representative engineer Arfa, HUD&PHE Lahore representative Arif Javed, retired MDA assistant director finance Muhammad Ramzan, deputy director finance Rana Ehsan Qadeer, director engineering Rana Waseem, director Urban planning Anayza Hira, deputy director MDA Ghulam Fareed, and accounts officials were present in the meeting.

The budget 2023-24 would be approved after in the next meeting of the MDA governing body.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, ..

State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical ..

24 seconds ago
 GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Creat ..

GCC Chief Denies Knowledge of Russian Bid to Create SWIFT Rival With Gulf Hub

26 seconds ago
 US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, ..

US, EU Discuss Efforts to Limit Russia's Revenue, Prevent Sanctions Evasion - Tr ..

27 seconds ago
 Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Mu ..

Switzerland Taking Note of US Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage I ..

Netherlands Returns Almost 500 Cultural Heritage Items to Indonesia, Sri Lanka - ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

13 minutes ago
Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithu ..

Norway Extends Presence of Its Contingent in Lithuania Until 2024 - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace ..

Baltic States to Sign Declaration on NATO Airspace Extension - Lithuanian Defens ..

3 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kie ..

State Dept. Says Decision on Cluster Bombs for Kiev Won't Impact Support From Al ..

3 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

11 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

4 minutes ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan