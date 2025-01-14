Open Menu

MDA Intensifies Anti-encroachment Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM

MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday carried out its anti-encroachment operations as part of the efforts to maintainthe city neat and clean

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday carried out its anti-encroachment operations as part of the efforts to maintainthe city neat and clean.

On the direction of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad

Khan, the enforcement team cleared multiple encroached areas.

The operations targeted key locations, including LMQ Road Kalma

Chowk, Auto Market, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel, Double Phatak,

Vilayatabad, Timber Market, Chah Jammu Wala, Chowk Shah Abbas,

New Shah Shams Colony, BCG Chowk, Qasimpur Colony Canal,

and Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk.

Roadside encroachments were successfully removed to ensure

smooth traffic flow and restore public spaces, MDA sources said.

Related Topics

Multan Hotel Road Traffic Jammu Bahawalpur Market

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance tra ..

Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries

3 minutes ago
 GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone

GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone

10 minutes ago
 Drug peddler convicted

Drug peddler convicted

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish Pre ..

Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony

1 minute ago
 MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations

1 minute ago
 Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successf ..

Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations

1 minute ago
Drug peddler held

Drug peddler held

1 minute ago
 Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN ..

Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List

25 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of i ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable resea ..

Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable research innovations at World Futur ..

55 minutes ago
 Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating ..

Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University ..

Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan