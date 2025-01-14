MDA Intensifies Anti-encroachment Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM
Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday carried out its anti-encroachment operations as part of the efforts to maintainthe city neat and clean
On the direction of MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad
Khan, the enforcement team cleared multiple encroached areas.
The operations targeted key locations, including LMQ Road Kalma
Chowk, Auto Market, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel, Double Phatak,
Vilayatabad, Timber Market, Chah Jammu Wala, Chowk Shah Abbas,
New Shah Shams Colony, BCG Chowk, Qasimpur Colony Canal,
and Bahawalpur Bypass Chowk.
Roadside encroachments were successfully removed to ensure
smooth traffic flow and restore public spaces, MDA sources said.
