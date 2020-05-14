MDA introduces online plot transfer policy to facilitate citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched computerized transfer of plots facility for the convenience of the citizens.

DG MDA, Agha Ali Abbas ordered state and land management department to abolish old system of transfer of plots.

Following directions online transfer system of plots was launched on May 11 and the authority has started receiving applications in this regard.

It will be the safest procedure to extend maximum facility to citizens.

The DG ordered all relevant staff to ensure its attendance to benefit citizens through online applications, said a news release issued here on Thursday.