MDA Kick start drive to remove encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement squad cleared area around main gate of fruit and vegetable market of all encroachments including push carts.

Addressing complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the squad initiated action against the encroachments in the area and removed these on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, encroachments in E block of Shah Rukn-i- Alam colony besides Shaheenabad were also removed, said a news release.