MDA launches action against illegal buildings

Multan Development Authority(MDA) Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation against unauthorized constructions here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Multan Development Authority(MDA) Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation against unauthorized constructions here on Monday.

The enforcement team took multiple actions on Ghaus Azam Road, Northern Bypass Road, and MA Jinnah Road against non-approved buildings.

During the operation on Ghaus Azam Road, illegal commercial constructions of Rana Munib, Haji Jamshed, and Danish

Sahil were demolished.

On Northern Bypass Road, the shop of Rana Abdul Ghaffar was demolished, while on MA Jinnah Road, illegal and unauthorized commercial constructions of Muhammad Anwar, Salek Javaid, Hashim Awan, Ghulam Abbas, and

Farhat Parveen were brought down, said a news release issued here.