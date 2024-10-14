MDA Launches Anti-encroachment Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Multan Development Authority teams launched an anti-encroachment crackdown on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Monday.
MDA enforcement team cleared illegal encroachment from various areas of the city including Dolat Gate, fish market, Mumtazaabad, BCG Chowk, Shahbaz Chowk and other locations.
According to the spokesman Multan Development Authority, the instructions given by the Government of Punjab are being fully implemented in the city for cleaner, greener Punjab. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.
