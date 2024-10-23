MDA launches anti-encroachment operation

Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams launched an anti-encroachment operation on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) teams launched an anti-encroachment operation on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Wednesday.

MDA enforcement team cleared illegal encroachment from various areas of the city including Nadran bypass, Model Town, BCG Chowk and the surrounding ares.

According to the Spokesman Multan Development Authority, the instructions given by the Government of Punjab are fully being implemented in the city for cleaner, greener Punjab. Teams conduct raids on daily basic at different areas and markets to restore beauty of the city. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the teams and discourage elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.