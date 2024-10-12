MDA launches cleanup operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Multan Development Authority launched a cleanup operation on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Saturday.

An MDA enforcement team cleared illegal encroachments from various areas of the city including Chowk Rasheedabad, Nadra Abad Phatak, Mill Muzaffarbad, and the surrounding areas.

According to a spokesman for the Multan Development Authority, government instructions were fully being implemented in the city for a cleaner, greener Punjab. Teams conduct raids on a daily basis and take strict action against elements involved in encroachments. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.