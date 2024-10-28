MDA launches cleanup operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Multan Development Authority teams launched an anti-enchroachment crackdown on the directions of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed here on Monday.

MDA enforcement teams cleared illegal encroachments from various areas of the city including Chugai No 9, Hafiaz Jamal, Metro Route, Grain Market, Chowk Shahbaz, Chungi 22 and the surrounding areas.

According to the spokesman for Multan Development Authority, instructions given by the Punjab government were fully implemented in the city for cleaner, greener Punjab .Teams conduct raids on a daily basic at different areas and markets .He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the teams and discourage elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.