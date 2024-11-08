MDA launches crackdown on Illegal housing schemes, encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has initiated a large-scale operation against illegal housing schemes, unauthorized constructions, and encroachments, on directives of its Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, here on Friday.

During the crackdown, the MDA Enforcement Team demolished entry gates and boundary walls of two illegal housing schemes.

According to a spokesperson of MDA, these developments were found to be in violation of MDA regulations, and the swift action taken reflects the authority’s commitment to preventing the proliferation of unauthorized housing projects.

Meanwhile, the MDA team also sealed an under-construction marriage hall owned by Siraj Qureshi on Multan Public school Road, as well as an unapproved commercial hall at Nagana Chowk on Northern Bypass Road.

These structures lacked the necessary approvals and permissions, and the authority’s decisive measures underscore its zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorized urban development.

He added that responding to complaints from the public relating to encroachment, the MDA teams using heavy machinery, cleared temporary and permanent encroachments from Chowk Kumharan to Nagana Chowk. This action has opened up the road, ensuring smoother traffic flow and reducing congestion in the area.

The MDA’s ongoing operations aim to establish a safer, more organized urban environment, and the public is encouraged to support these efforts by reporting unauthorized constructions and encroachments, he concluded.