MDA launches operation against encroachments

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 01 (APP):On the orders of Supreme Court of AJK, Mirpur Development Authority has resumed grand operation against encroachments on the state-land along the major city roads and the housing sectors falling in the jurisdiction of the MDA, official sources said.

The indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation was launched last year on the orders of the Supreme Court of AJK to make this picturesque city clean from all sorts of the unlawful and illegal constructions. But the operation had to be suspended because of the sudden and heavy spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Elaborating, the MDA Chief Inspector Encroachment Section of MDA Shehzad Ahmed Raja told APP on Tuesday that the anti-encroachment operation has been resumed under the supervision of Director General MDA Anwar Ghazi, Director Estate Management/Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal and Deputy Director Estate Management MDA Mirza Zulfiqar Ahmed and other higher authorities of the MDA .

Shehzad Ahmed Raja said that the operation against the encroachments have been started from the Start point of Mirpur city – the Y junction besides the ring road during which the unlawfully constructed sheds and other unlawfully extended parts of the commercial and residential buildings in the commercial and housing sectors located on main roads have been removed in one go.

The Senior Inspector said that the people belonging to the buildings constructed with unlawful extensions, encroachments had already been warned and informed to remove their illegal constructions on their own to avert massive loss as a result of the ongoing drive against the encroachments through the official bulldozers and excavators besides other heavy machinery.

Shehezad said that the Estate and Town-Planning Sections of the Authority Thursday launched the operation clean up removing encroachments from all blocks of the housing sector D/4, Akber Road, Allama Iqbal Raod, F/1, F/3, F/4 and F/5 on Kotli Road till Khaliqabad, as well as on Hall Road removing illicit constructions along the roads in larger public interest.

The anti-encroachment drive involves the urgent need to avert the frequent road accidents on the busiest city roads and streets passing amidst the city – which were already being expanded to dual carriage ways, besides to revive the city in line with the original master plan of this most latest city of over a million of the expatriates, the incharge officer of the anti-encroachment drive underlined.