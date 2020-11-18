UrduPoint.com
MDA Launches Operation Against Illegal Commercial Constructions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell launched grand operation against illegal commercial constructions, sealed and demolished buildings here on Wednesday.

The enforcement team raided at Khanewal road Mouza Jehangirabad and sealed illegal commercial hall owned by Ansar Abbas and Aaziz Abbas Bhatti.

Similarly, commercial market and one medical store were also sealed at Rajapur area.

The two illegally constructed shops without approval owned by Muhammad Sulatn were demolished.

More Stories From Pakistan

