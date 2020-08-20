MDA launches operation, illegal constructions demolished

Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell launched grand operation against illegal constructions and demolished various buildings here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell launched grand operation against illegal constructions and demolished various buildings here Thursday.

The enforcement team raided at Bahawalpur Road and demolished under construction market of Rana Liaqat Ali, godown of Khawaja Faazil and two illegal shops owned by Nisar Lodhi.

Meanwhile, the illegal shops of Muhammad Sadiq at Multan bypass Road were demolished while three shops owned by Javed Iqbal also sealed, said a press release issued here.