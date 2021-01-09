MDA launches operation, removes encroachment at Chowk Qazafi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell along with metropolitan corporation, civil defence launched a joint operation and removed temporary and permanent encroachments at Chowk Qazafi and green belts area here on Saturday.

The grand operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed, said a news release issued here. The enforcement team took the goods recovered from encroachment into its custody.

The MDA enforcement cell has also set up its camp at Chowk Qazafi to monitor the encroachment there permanently under the directions of Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed.