MDA orders for action against unapproved housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Zahid Ikram, directed officials to take strict action against unapproved housing schemes and commercialization.

He also sought the record of unapproved housing schemes and illegal commercialization.

The operation has been started formally and operation against illegal commercialization been intensified.

The lists of illegal housing schemes were also being updated.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the unapproved housing schemes and illegal commercial constructions would not be tolerated in MDA controlled area.

He directed Directors town planning and urban planning to take stern action against mafia involved in doing illegal housing schemes business.

MDA has issued a challan of Rs 8.19 million in line with commercialization to a private hotel at Mauza Sher Shah Multan Bypass road.