UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MDA, Police Remove Encroachment From Roads

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MDA, police remove encroachment from roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) accompanying traffic police officials removed encroachments from main road and service road from Tahsil Chowk to DHA main gate in an operation on Monday.

All the temporary encroachment that the team found on main Bosan road and service road were removed and passage was cleared, says a release issued by MDA spokesman. Encroachment near the boundary wall of emerson college Multan were also removed and service road was cleared.

MDA enforcement officials and Incharge special squad traffic police Multan Saleem Sikandar carried out the operation.

Related Topics

Multan Police Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Together For Peace

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

19 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

19 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.