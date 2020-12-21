MDA, police remove encroachment from roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) accompanying traffic police officials removed encroachments from main road and service road from Tahsil Chowk to DHA main gate in an operation on Monday.

All the temporary encroachment that the team found on main Bosan road and service road were removed and passage was cleared, says a release issued by MDA spokesman. Encroachment near the boundary wall of emerson college Multan were also removed and service road was cleared.

MDA enforcement officials and Incharge special squad traffic police Multan Saleem Sikandar carried out the operation.