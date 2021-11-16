MDA releases first four months recovery statistics of town planning directorate

Multan Development Authority (MDA) finance branch has released statistics of town planning directorate for the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 from July to October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) finance branch has released statistics of town planning directorate for the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 from July to October 2021.

A spokesperson for MDA said on Tuesday that the directorate made record raise in recovery in first four months.

It has earned 29 percent more than the budget target in the first 4 months, he said adding that in the first four months of the current financial year. Rs 19.917 million in building plans, Rs 15.613 mln in fines and Rs 0.212 mln in sub-divisions of plots, Rs 0.113 mln in NOC, Rs 0.672 mln in clearance of certificates and Rs 0.

385 mln under head of combination and de-combination fees were recovered, he explained.

Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem expressed satisfaction over the performance of town planning, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to recent changes in all MDA directorates, positive results have started pouring in. While public confidence in the MDA is being restored, he was quoted as saying in order to facilitate the citizens, the period of action in MDA has been reduced. The process of passing the map in MDA has also been simplified and shortened, the spokesperson concluded.