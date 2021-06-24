MDA removes encroachment from city roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell cleared temporary and permanent encroachment from Southern bypass and Chowk Qazafi and green belts area here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Deputy Director Encroachment Unit, Afaq Bhatti.

The enforcement removed the temporary and permanent encroachments made at the roads, said a release issued here on Thursday.