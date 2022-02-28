MDA removes encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and traffic police in a joint operation removed encroachments from city roads here on Monday.

The MDA Enforcement team led by Deputy Director Enforcement, Mohsin Raza and Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Rana Ihsan along with heavy contingent of police launched an operation from Dera Adda to Aziz Hotel Chowk and from Askari Bypass to Nadirabad Phatak at Sher Shah Road and cleared the area ob both sides of roads, said a news release issued here.