MDA Removes Encroachments Following Citizens Portal Complainants

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement unit conducted anti encroachment operation from Double Phatuk to BCG Chowk and other areas of the city on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement unit conducted anti encroachment operation from Double Phatuk to BCG Chowk and other areas of the city on Wednesday.

The unit removed temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of the roads to clear it from Double Phattak to BCG Chowk and from there to Qasimpur canal road on Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints.

Meanwhile, the unit also removed illegal parking and encroachments on footpath at Shah Shams Colony.

