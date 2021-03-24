MDA removes encroachments following citizens portal complainants

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement unit conducted anti encroachment operation from Double Phatuk to BCG Chowk and other areas of the city on Wednesday

The unit removed temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of the roads to clear it from Double Phattak to BCG Chowk and from there to Qasimpur canal road on Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints.

Meanwhile, the unit also removed illegal parking and encroachments on footpath at Shah Shams Colony.