MDA removes encroachments from city roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) conducted a major anti-encroachment operation and removed encroachments from different city roads for smooth flow of traffic, said a release on Monday.

During the operation, the team cleared roads from Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr, and Dera Ada to Aziz Hotel for resolving the issue of traffic congestion there.

While operating in the vicinity of Dera Ada chowk, a warning was issued to the illegal encroachers by seizing their belongings and equipment.

The operation was headed by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Ashraf while Superintendent Enforcement Rana Saeed and his field staff assisted them.