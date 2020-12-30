UrduPoint.com
MDA Removes Encroachments From City's Main Arteries With Traffic Police Coordination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :MDA enforcement unit in coordination with traffic police conducted anti encroachment operation on main arteries of the city on Wednesday.

The unit removed temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of the roads to clear it from Chungi no 9 to Chungi no 6 on Bosan Road.

The main and service roads were cleared of encroachment besides with boundary wall of Govt Emerson College.

Meanwhile, the unit also removed encroachments from Nawan Shehr, Dera Adda, Chowk Aziz Hotel, Chah Bohar Wala, Askariya colony and Sher Shah roads.

The operation was carried out by Multan Development Authority along with In charge Special Squad traffic police, Muhammad Saleem Sikandar, says a news release issued here.

