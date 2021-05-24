UrduPoint.com
MDA Removes Encroachments From Different City Roads

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Following complaints on Pakistan Citizen portal enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Traffic police special squad jointly launched a grand operation and removed encroachments from various city roads here on Monday.

The MDA Enforcement team led by Deputy Director Enforcement, Afaq Bhatti and Incharge special squad, Saleem Sikandar along with heavy contingent of police launched an operation at Bosan Road, Chungi no 9, Rasheedabad, Chowk Kumharaanwala, MA Jinnah, Fruit and vegetable market and Qasimpur Colony roads and cleared the area. The team also took material into custody which was removed from the footpath of the roads.

Traffic jam was routine at the these roads due to encroachment at footpath and illegal constructions on the road, however, after the anti-encroachment operation there would be smooth traffic flow, said a press release issued here.

