MDA, Research Station Lakki Marwat Start Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:23 PM

MDA, Research Station Lakki Marwat start monsoon tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Mardan Development Authority (MDA) and Agricultural Research Station Lakki Marwat Tuesday started monsoon tree plantation drive for green and clean Pakistan.

Project Director MDA Hamid islam kicked off the drive by planting a sapling at MD office. Employees Union President Fayyazullah Khan and staff member were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony Hamid said that district administration has provided saplings for the drive, adding that hundreds of plants would be planted in the district under the nationwide campaign.

He said 3000 saplings would be planted in jurisdiction of MDA in collaboration with staff members and their involvement of their children.

Meanwhile, Director Agricultural Research Centre Norang Lakki Marwat also started the campaign by planting lemon and olive saplings at Research Station Norang. He said that it was responsibility of every citizen to participate in the drive to mitigate the negative effective of climate change.

