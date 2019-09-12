MDA resolves 96.24 pc complaints during August

MULTAN, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Multan Development Authority (MDA) received 402 complaints at one-window cell during the last month, out of which 96.24 per cent issues were resolved.

This was disclosed by the administration in a briefing session to Additional Director General MDA Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar during his visit to the one-window cell here on Thursday.

The DG MDA, on the occasion, directed officers concerned to resolve complaints on priority in order to provide relief to the masses.