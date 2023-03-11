MDA retrieves its 206 kanals of land from land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Development Authority (MDA) has retrieved its 206 kanals of land from land grabbers in Fatima Jinnah Town

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) has retrieved its 206 kanals of land from land grabbers in Fatima Jinnah Town. The staff of Directorate of State and Land Management, Engineering Directorate, Land Acquisition Collector and Directorate of Town Planning was present on the occasion.

According to details, Nasir Qureshi had been occupying the land for 15 years in Fatima Jinnah Town phase-II and the Authority was facing difficulties in development work due to occupation of 206 kanals.

Now, the road network and development work in the area will be completed after retrieving the acquired land, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Director Enforcement Muhammad Imran, Assistant Directors Rawzki Shehzad, Maqsood Ahmed, Ilyas Gul, XENs and SDO Engineering, Deputy Director and Acting Director State and Land Management, Patwari, personnel of law enforcement agencies and field staff of land acquisition and enforcement participated in the operation.