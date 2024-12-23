MDA Scrutiny Committee Formed To Speed Up Housing Schemes Approval
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has formed an eight-member committee to speed up and bringing transparency to procedure for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions.
MDA’s Director finance and administration has been named as the committee's chairman while directors of different others wings including traffic engineering and transport planning, estate and land management, engineering, town planning, legal, urban planning and staff officer (Technical) named as its members.
The DG held the committee bound to complete the scrutiny and recommendations on the case files within five days after they formally receive it.
Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that the modification in procedure was meant to simplify the process for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions. He said that the scrutiny committee would discuss and analyse the case file while keeping in view the bye laws of the civic body. He added that directors of different wings of MDA would be able to analyse file at one platform from different angles.
