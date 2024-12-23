Open Menu

MDA Scrutiny Committee Formed To Speed Up Housing Schemes Approval

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

MDA scrutiny committee formed to speed up housing schemes approval

Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has formed an eight-member committee to speed up and bringing transparency to procedure for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has formed an eight-member committee to speed up and bringing transparency to procedure for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions.

MDA’s Director finance and administration has been named as the committee's chairman while directors of different others wings including traffic engineering and transport planning, estate and land management, engineering, town planning, legal, urban planning and staff officer (Technical) named as its members.

The DG held the committee bound to complete the scrutiny and recommendations on the case files within five days after they formally receive it.

Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that the modification in procedure was meant to simplify the process for approval of housing schemes and land sub divisions. He said that the scrutiny committee would discuss and analyse the case file while keeping in view the bye laws of the civic body. He added that directors of different wings of MDA would be able to analyse file at one platform from different angles.

Related Topics

Multan Traffic From Housing

Recent Stories

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

3 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

3 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

4 minutes ago
 London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

1 minute ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

1 minute ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

1 minute ago
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

1 minute ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

5 minutes ago
 PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

5 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

5 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan