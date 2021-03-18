MDA seals 15 illegally constructed shops

Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell launched operation against illegal commercial constructions and sealed 15 shops constructed illegally here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement cell launched operation against illegal commercial constructions and sealed 15 shops constructed illegally here on Thursday.

The enforcement team on identification of town planning staff, raided near at metro route Chungi No-9 and sealed three illegally constructed shops owned by Arif Shah.

Similarly, 10 shops owned by Saleem Anjum and two illegally constructed shops owned by Abdul Hameed at MA Jinnah road were also sealed by the team, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

APP /sak