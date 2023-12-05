MDA seals 20 buildings

Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 20 buildings, being used for commercial purposes, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 20 buildings, being used for commercial purposes, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, MDA Enforcement Cell inspected different areas near Shah Town, Nag Shah Chowk and some other adjacent areas. The team sealed 20 buildings, which were being used illegally for commercial purposes.