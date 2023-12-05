Open Menu

MDA Seals 20 Buildings

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

MDA seals 20 buildings

Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 20 buildings, being used for commercial purposes, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 20 buildings, being used for commercial purposes, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, MDA Enforcement Cell inspected different areas near Shah Town, Nag Shah Chowk and some other adjacent areas. The team sealed 20 buildings, which were being used illegally for commercial purposes.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

2 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

2 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

6 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

6 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

18 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

18 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan