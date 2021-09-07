MDA seals 40 shops, two factories in Fatima Jinnah Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority(MDA) on Tuesday sealed forty shops and two factories which locals had built illegally in Jinnah Town by razing boundary wall.

The action was initiated on the directives of MDA Director General, Kaisar Saleem.

Enforcement team sealed 18 shops at gate no 1, 12 at gate no 2 and seven shops at gate no 3 of the town while one shop in F-block of phase-1 of the town and another 3 shops at in the same block besides two factories.

Mr Saleem said that allottees of the town were facing problems due to these illegal commercial buildings adding that MDA will take care of their rights.

He stated that the authority would establish its writ in its controlled areas.

Deputy Director Estate & land Management, Tahir Shah and Deputy Director Afaq Bhatti supervised the operation while a heavy contingent of police assisted them.