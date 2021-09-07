UrduPoint.com

MDA Seals 40 Shops, Two Factories In Fatima Jinnah Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MDA seals 40 shops, two factories in Fatima Jinnah Town

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority(MDA) on Tuesday sealed forty shops and two factories which locals had built illegally in Jinnah Town by razing boundary wall.

The action was initiated on the directives of MDA Director General, Kaisar Saleem.

Enforcement team sealed 18 shops at gate no 1, 12 at gate no 2 and seven shops at gate no 3 of the town while one shop in F-block of phase-1 of the town and another 3 shops at in the same block besides two factories.

Mr Saleem said that allottees of the town were facing problems due to these illegal commercial buildings adding that MDA will take care of their rights.

He stated that the authority would establish its writ in its controlled areas.

Deputy Director Estate & land Management, Tahir Shah and Deputy Director Afaq Bhatti supervised the operation while a heavy contingent of police assisted them.

Related Topics

Multan Police Same

Recent Stories

Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

13 minutes ago
 Police carries out search operation in New Town ar ..

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

13 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets fa ..

Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets farmers

13 minutes ago
 World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian desta ..

World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

13 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom strugg ..

Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome P ..

Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome Participation in Afghan Reconst ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.