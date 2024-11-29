Open Menu

MDA Seals 57 Unauthorised Buildings

November 29, 2024

MDA seals 57 unauthorised buildings

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 57 unauthorized shops, an unapproved workshop, and an illegal wedding hall at Sher Shah Road on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 57 unauthorized shops, an unapproved workshop, and an illegal wedding hall at Sher Shah Road on Friday.

Crackdown was carried out on various unapproved commercial constructions, including Waqar's commercial hall, Haji Mumtaz's commercial hall and Inam's commercial hall.

Meanwhile, unauthorised shops belonging to individuals such as Nawaz, Ibrahim, Khawaja Imran, Nadeem, Qari Amanullah, Mohsin, and others were also sealed. Additionally, Aslam Dogar’s under-construction wedding hall and Imam Bakhsh's illegal workshop were shut down during the operation.

