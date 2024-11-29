MDA Seals 57 Unauthorised Buildings
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 57 unauthorized shops, an unapproved workshop, and an illegal wedding hall at Sher Shah Road on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 57 unauthorized shops, an unapproved workshop, and an illegal wedding hall at Sher Shah Road on Friday.
Crackdown was carried out on various unapproved commercial constructions, including Waqar's commercial hall, Haji Mumtaz's commercial hall and Inam's commercial hall.
Meanwhile, unauthorised shops belonging to individuals such as Nawaz, Ibrahim, Khawaja Imran, Nadeem, Qari Amanullah, Mohsin, and others were also sealed. Additionally, Aslam Dogar’s under-construction wedding hall and Imam Bakhsh's illegal workshop were shut down during the operation.
Recent Stories
PA, PITB sign agreement for implementation of HRMIS
Encroachment removed in Faisalabad towns
Police seize drugs, gutkha, arrest suspect with vehicle
Two dacoit gangs busted
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA, PITB sign agreement for implementation of HRMIS3 minutes ago
-
Encroachment removed in Faisalabad towns3 minutes ago
-
Police seize drugs, gutkha, arrest suspect with vehicle3 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted3 minutes ago
-
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars12 minutes ago
-
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day12 minutes ago
-
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness12 minutes ago
-
Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
Court sentences two to death in triple murder case26 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in 5 days26 minutes ago