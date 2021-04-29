UrduPoint.com
MDA Seals Buildings Being Built Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

MDA seals buildings being built illegally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement unit sealed different buildings and raised a boundary to ground in an operation against encroachments.

The anti encroachment unit sealed a showroom and workshop of Malik Jehangir at Sher Shah Road which was built without map approval, a hotel and two shops owned by Fayyaz Ahmed, a marriage hall of Liaqat on Old Shujabad Road and a hall of M.

Aslam near kaanyainpur.

These building were built against by laws of MDA.

Deputy Director Enforcement unit, Afaq Bhatti led the operation while deputy director town planning, Qandeel Raza, and police assisted it, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

